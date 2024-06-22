KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 409.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,347 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IJH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 144.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,781,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,184,395,000 after acquiring an additional 9,906,690 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,116,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,533,000 after acquiring an additional 333,815 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,824,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,015,000 after acquiring an additional 777,708 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,640,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,980,000 after acquiring an additional 43,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,835,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,912,000 after acquiring an additional 111,284 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $58.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.24. The company has a market capitalization of $81.97 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $46.30 and a 52 week high of $61.01.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

