KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Buys Shares of 788 Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 788 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Bremer Bank National Association raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 888 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its stake in Stryker by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 983 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $342.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $336.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $331.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $130.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.11, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $249.98 and a 1-year high of $361.41.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.53%.

SYK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Stryker from $348.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Stryker in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $372.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Stryker from $372.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Stryker from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $370.58.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

