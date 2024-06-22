KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 594.1% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $46,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $268.28 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $202.44 and a 52-week high of $270.19. The stock has a market cap of $402.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $258.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.09.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

