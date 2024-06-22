KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $577.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $531.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $512.32. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $397.76 and a 12-month high of $593.10.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

