KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 311 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 91.9% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 449 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 387 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 65.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. HSBC raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $91.13 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America raised shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.58.

Shares of MMM opened at $102.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.30. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $106.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.66 billion, a PE ratio of -8.05, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.29. 3M had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. Equities analysts predict that 3M will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.01%.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

