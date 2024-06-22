KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Has $1.46 Million Stock Holdings in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,912 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AB. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 12.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 3,158 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 147,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,470,000 after buying an additional 6,885 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,328,000. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,864 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the 3rd quarter valued at $273,000. 19.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AB shares. TheStreet raised AllianceBernstein from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of AllianceBernstein from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AllianceBernstein presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.19.

AllianceBernstein Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AB opened at $33.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.25. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 12 month low of $25.83 and a 12 month high of $35.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.03.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $884.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.60 million. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 15.27%. As a group, equities analysts predict that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AllianceBernstein Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.71%. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is 121.16%.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

(Free Report)

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.