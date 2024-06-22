KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Has $234,000 Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC decreased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,289 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,946 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in AT&T during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in AT&T by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on T. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.54.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $18.41 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $18.45. The company has a market cap of $131.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.11.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $30.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 59.68%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

