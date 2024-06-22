KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Invests $210,000 in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 5.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,085,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,466,852,000 after purchasing an additional 880,583 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.6% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,050,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,952,000 after purchasing an additional 103,823 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,797,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,617,000 after purchasing an additional 17,758 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $655,804,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,522,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,830,000 after purchasing an additional 104,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $334.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $321.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $286.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $75.63 billion, a PE ratio of 35.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.01. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $182.96 and a 1 year high of $345.46.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 32.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.90%.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In other news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total value of $1,274,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,532,240.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total transaction of $2,887,844.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,758 shares in the company, valued at $6,669,545.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total transaction of $1,274,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,532,240.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $287.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $309.79.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TT

Trane Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.