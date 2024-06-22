KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC reduced its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

FTCS opened at $85.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $71.11 and a 12 month high of $85.89.

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.