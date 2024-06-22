KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Free Report) by 37.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,225 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RODM. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 136.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the fourth quarter worth $237,000.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

RODM opened at $27.96 on Friday. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 52 week low of $24.34 and a 52 week high of $28.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.69.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Profile

