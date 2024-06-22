KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Raises Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 25,183,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,238,000 after purchasing an additional 486,526 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,665,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,966,000 after purchasing an additional 408,054 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,350,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,624,000 after purchasing an additional 5,635,763 shares in the last quarter. Peavine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,142,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 30,577.4% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,307,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,410,000 after purchasing an additional 8,280,653 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of GOVT opened at $22.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.62.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.0594 dividend. This is a boost from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

