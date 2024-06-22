KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Sells 207 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,942 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 14,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.4% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,841 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 156,505 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,635,000 after purchasing an additional 54,916 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 129.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,195 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 21.4% in the third quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 22,657 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total transaction of $266,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,107.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total value of $266,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,727 shares in the company, valued at $663,107.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total value of $105,566.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,532,870.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,958 shares of company stock valued at $22,383,553 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOG opened at $180.26 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.83 and a fifty-two week high of $182.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOOG. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on Alphabet

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.