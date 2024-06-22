KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Sells 3,482 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 42.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,482 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KRE. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 219.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA KRE opened at $47.01 on Friday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a one year low of $37.66 and a one year high of $54.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.33 and a 200 day moving average of $49.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.56.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

