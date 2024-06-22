KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Trims Position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FDL. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDL opened at $38.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.03. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 1 year low of $31.47 and a 1 year high of $39.02.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

