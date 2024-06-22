KOK (KOK) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $888,618.59

KOK (KOK) traded up 50.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 22nd. Over the last seven days, KOK has traded down 24.6% against the U.S. dollar. KOK has a market cap of $888,618.59 and approximately $128,604.00 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KOK token can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00011164 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00009260 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,271.10 or 0.99985286 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00012291 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00005324 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.42 or 0.00076874 BTC.

KOK Profile

KOK (KOK) is a token. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00184069 USD and is up 7.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $134,418.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

