Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Koninklijke Philips from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded Koninklijke Philips from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 45.1% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 9,553,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971,008 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,516,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,767,000 after purchasing an additional 155,055 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,975,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,428,000 after purchasing an additional 296,716 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,544,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 29.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,447,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,872,000 after purchasing an additional 328,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Koninklijke Philips stock opened at $26.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.44 and its 200-day moving average is $22.81. Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of $17.75 and a one year high of $29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a positive return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke Philips Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.9154 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Koninklijke Philips’s payout ratio is -95.83%.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

Featured Articles

