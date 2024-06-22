Lancashire (LON:LRE) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $616.84

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 616.84 ($7.84) and traded as high as GBX 626 ($7.95). Lancashire shares last traded at GBX 616 ($7.83), with a volume of 444,284 shares traded.

LRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 740 ($9.40) target price on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Lancashire from GBX 800 ($10.17) to GBX 790 ($10.04) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.17) target price on shares of Lancashire in a report on Friday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.53) target price on shares of Lancashire in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 825 ($10.48) target price on shares of Lancashire in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 781 ($9.92).

In other news, insider Philip Broadley bought 18,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 633 ($8.04) per share, for a total transaction of £114,250.17 ($145,171.75). Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, Australia, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance and Insurance. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

