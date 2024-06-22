Langar Global HealthTech ETF (NYSEARCA:LGHT) Stock Price Down 0%

Shares of Langar Global HealthTech ETF (NYSEARCA:LGHT – Get Free Report) fell 0% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.43 and last traded at $10.43. 22 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.43.

Langar Global HealthTech ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.10.

About Langar Global HealthTech ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Langar Global HealthTech ETF (LGHT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund seeks long-term capital growth from an actively managed portfolio of healthcare technology companies worldwide. LGHT was launched on Jan 10, 2024 and is issued by Langar.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Langar Global HealthTech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Langar Global HealthTech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.