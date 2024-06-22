Lantz Financial LLC Buys Shares of 2,111 KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Lantz Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KKR. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 219.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,206,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,342,742,000 after buying an additional 11,134,363 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $649,798,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $344,354,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,670,039 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,452,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $68,286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 1,956,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.56 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000,011.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,688,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,641,076.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total value of $1,458,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 366,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,557,025.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 1,956,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.56 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000,011.92. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,688,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,641,076.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

Shares of KKR opened at $108.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.95 and a fifty-two week high of $113.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.46. The company has a market capitalization of $96.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.63.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $986.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.14 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.43.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

