Lantz Financial LLC Has $237,000 Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Lantz Financial LLC raised its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,519 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $1,315,097,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of NIKE by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,135,431 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,860,395,000 after acquiring an additional 7,996,434 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in NIKE by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,609,613 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,997,628,000 after purchasing an additional 7,143,775 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 13,094.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,563,253 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $169,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,405 shares during the period. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 4,714,494 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $511,853,000 after purchasing an additional 957,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on NKE shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on NIKE from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on NIKE from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.81.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $26,406.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,357.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $26,406.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,357.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $15,682,726.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,648,662.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 213,660 shares of company stock valued at $19,946,333. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Price Performance

NIKE stock opened at $97.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.02. The firm has a market cap of $146.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.89. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $123.39.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. As a group, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 43.53%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

