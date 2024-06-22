Lantz Financial LLC Has $321,000 Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Lantz Financial LLC raised its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 10.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,785 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Shell alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHEL. Team Hewins LLC bought a new stake in Shell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $769,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Shell by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,532 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC lifted its position in Shell by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 2,417,326 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $159,060,000 after buying an additional 304,871 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Shell during the 4th quarter worth about $22,628,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Shell in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,306,000. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on SHEL shares. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Shell from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.25.

Shell Stock Performance

SHEL stock opened at $69.95 on Friday. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $58.14 and a twelve month high of $74.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $222.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.51 and its 200-day moving average is $67.27.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $74.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.03 billion. Shell had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 5.83%. Equities research analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

Shell Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.74%.

About Shell

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.