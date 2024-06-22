Lantz Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:BNOV)

Lantz Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:BNOV – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 5,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter valued at $306,000.

BATS:BNOV opened at $37.32 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.96. The company has a market cap of $105.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 0.70.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund is an actively managed ETF designed to track the price return of the S&P 500 with capped gains and some buffering against losses over a predetermined period. BNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

