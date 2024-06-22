Lantz Financial LLC Purchases 6,345 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Lantz Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 213.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,312 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,345 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Motco raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 58,301 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,191,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 78,345 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,351,000 after buying an additional 15,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $2,340,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WMT opened at $67.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.70. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.85 and a 1-year high of $68.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $798,131.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 645,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,253,888.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $73,610,637.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 647,371,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,092,120,157.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $798,131.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 645,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,253,888.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,493,971 shares of company stock valued at $950,549,592 over the last 90 days. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Walmart from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Walmart from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Walmart from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.97.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

