Lantz Financial LLC Purchases New Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Lantz Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CINF. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 252.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 122.9% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CINF. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $113.47 per share, for a total transaction of $113,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 53,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,018.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CINF opened at $115.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.33. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $95.01 and a 52 week high of $124.35.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.03. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 22.16%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.56%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

