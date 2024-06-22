Lantz Financial LLC Sells 133 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Lantz Financial LLC lowered its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 377 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,376 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 60 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in ServiceNow by 8.6% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NOW shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $896.00 to $906.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $830.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $830.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $920.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $814.48.

In related news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.99, for a total value of $1,381,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,521,422.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $738.88, for a total value of $1,329,984.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,290 shares in the company, valued at $9,819,715.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.99, for a total transaction of $1,381,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,521,422.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,530 shares of company stock worth $3,997,012. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NOW opened at $749.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.21, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.96. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $527.24 and a twelve month high of $815.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $723.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $738.50.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.41. ServiceNow had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

