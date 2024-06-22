Lantz Financial LLC Sells 170 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Lantz Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 897 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 211.4% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Loop Capital cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $276.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $248.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.75.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $226.09 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $199.06 and a 1 year high of $258.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $137.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $233.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.49.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.62%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

