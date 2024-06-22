Legacy Financial Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 454 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 322.2% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 25.6% in the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 44.1% in the third quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 12,725 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,820,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 838,507 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $251,728,000 after acquiring an additional 56,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 20.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 351,079 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $105,397,000 after acquiring an additional 59,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on META shares. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $585.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $555.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $527.00 to $588.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $600.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $510.05.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.82, for a total transaction of $39,079,125.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.82, for a total transaction of $39,079,125.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 5,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $2,386,617.30. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 15,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,272,152.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 313,169 shares of company stock worth $153,344,736. Insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of META opened at $494.78 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.38 and a 52-week high of $531.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $478.95 and its 200-day moving average is $446.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.39. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 32.06%. The company had revenue of $36.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.28 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 11.49%.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

