Legacy Financial Group LLC Invests $205,000 in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,347 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $4,101,040,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 11.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,941,129 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,649,838,000 after purchasing an additional 9,703,425 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $11,600,970,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 198.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,882,882 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $547,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583,128 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,591,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $647,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,950 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total transaction of $266,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,107.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total transaction of $266,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,107.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 12,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.19, for a total value of $1,826,979.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,717 shares in the company, valued at $7,365,523.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,958 shares of company stock valued at $22,383,553. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on GOOG. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.67.

Alphabet stock opened at $180.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $171.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.81. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.83 and a 52 week high of $182.51.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

