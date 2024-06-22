Legacy Financial Strategies LLC Buys 620 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises approximately 0.8% of Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 939.1% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 238.3% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 94,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,071,000 after acquiring an additional 66,500 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 21.3% in the third quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 26,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after acquiring an additional 4,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 6.6% in the third quarter. Blue Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABBV. Guggenheim upped their target price on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on AbbVie from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.64.

AbbVie Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:ABBV opened at $170.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $301.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $163.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.64. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $182.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 179.47% and a net margin of 11.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 183.98%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

