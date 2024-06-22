Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at JMP Securities in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $170.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on LEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Lennar from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Lennar from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.47.

Lennar Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Lennar

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $151.55 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Lennar has a 1-year low of $102.90 and a 1-year high of $172.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.56.

In other news, Director Amy Banse bought 1,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $157.00 per share, with a total value of $247,275.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,859 shares in the company, valued at $1,861,863. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total transaction of $1,627,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,927,938.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,176 shares of company stock valued at $4,841,039 in the last 90 days. 9.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Lennar by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Lennar by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,448 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC lifted its position in Lennar by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Lennar by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,361 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Lennar by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

