Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF) Now Covered by JMP Securities

Investment analysts at JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 21.76% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Life360 to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Life360 to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. Loop Capital raised shares of Life360 to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Life360 to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.17.

Shares of LIF opened at $31.21 on Thursday. Life360 has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $31.92.

Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

