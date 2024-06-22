Litecoin Cash Price Tops $0.0039 on Major Exchanges (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 22nd. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 16.8% lower against the US dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $3.09 million and approximately $25.74 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Litecoin Cash Coin Profile
Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 801,608,372 coins. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 801,597,090.5834944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00385511 USD and is down -14.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $38.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
