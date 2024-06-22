Litecoin Cash Price Tops $0.0039 on Major Exchanges (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 22nd. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 16.8% lower against the US dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $3.09 million and approximately $25.74 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Get Litecoin Cash alerts:

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 801,608,372 coins. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 801,597,090.5834944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00385511 USD and is down -14.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $38.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.