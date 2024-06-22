Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital trimmed its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 905 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.1% during the first quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV now owns 377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Lockheed Martin Stock Performance
Shares of LMT stock opened at $467.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $393.77 and a fifty-two week high of $479.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $463.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $449.66. The firm has a market cap of $112.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.47.
Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 46.10%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $475.00 to $518.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $485.40.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lockheed Martin
Lockheed Martin Company Profile
Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Lockheed Martin
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Soars on FDA Approval
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- CarMax: A Market Melt-Up Waiting to Happen for this Stock
- What is Put Option Volume?
- 3 Solar Stocks to Watch that are Building the Green Energy Future
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.