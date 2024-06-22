Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $60.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 188.32% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on LBPH. Wedbush increased their price target on Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley increased their price target on Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.38.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of LBPH opened at $20.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $809.09 million, a P/E ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.56. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $28.15.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.06. Sell-side analysts predict that Longboard Pharmaceuticals will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Longboard Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 93.3% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 58.6% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 4,540 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $132,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $310,000. 63.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Longboard Pharmaceuticals

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and transformative medicines for neurological diseases. The company develops bexicaserin (LP352), which has completed Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

