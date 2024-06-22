Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.36

Lucara Diamond Corp. (TSE:LUC – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.36 and traded as low as C$0.34. Lucara Diamond shares last traded at C$0.35, with a volume of 24,000 shares trading hands.

Lucara Diamond Stock Up 2.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.86, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.36. The firm has a market cap of C$159.47 million, a PE ratio of -4.34, a P/E/G ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.45.

Lucara Diamond Company Profile

Lucara Diamond Corp., a diamond mining company, engages in the development and operation of diamond properties in Africa. The company holds 100% interests in the Karowe mine located in Botswana. It also operates Clara Platform, a digital sales platform for rough diamonds. The company was formerly known as Bannockburn Resources Limited and changed its name to Lucara Diamond Corp.

