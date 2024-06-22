Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 6.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.15 and last traded at $1.14. 4,150,076 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 11,655,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.07.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.89.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.06% and a negative net margin of 76.21%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kathleen E. Johnson acquired 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.28 per share, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,756,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,928,051.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUMN. Palestra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 788.4% during the 3rd quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,530,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,273,000 after buying an additional 5,795,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,304,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,136,000 after buying an additional 5,782,249 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,698,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713,167 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,272,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,400,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404,674 shares in the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

