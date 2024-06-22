Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) PT Raised to C$16.00

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the mining company’s stock. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Lundin Mining from C$16.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Lundin Mining from C$14.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Eight Capital lowered Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lundin Mining has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$16.63.

Lundin Mining Stock Performance

Shares of LUN opened at C$14.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.05, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.16, a P/E/G ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.82. Lundin Mining has a 52 week low of C$8.18 and a 52 week high of C$17.97.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The mining company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.27 billion. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 3.04%. Equities analysts forecast that Lundin Mining will post 0.7934045 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Teitur Nolsoe Poulsen sold 8,834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.64, for a total transaction of C$155,831.76. In related news, Senior Officer Teitur Nolsoe Poulsen sold 8,834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.64, for a total value of C$155,831.76. Also, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.20, for a total value of C$215,000.00. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

