M. Kraus & Co Boosts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

M. Kraus & Co grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 5.0% of M. Kraus & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 14,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.4% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,841 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 54.1% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 156,505 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,635,000 after acquiring an additional 54,916 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 129.1% during the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,195 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 21.4% during the third quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 22,657 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total value of $266,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,107.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total value of $3,502,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,325,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,012,608.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total value of $266,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,107.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 135,958 shares of company stock valued at $22,383,553. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOOG. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.67.

Alphabet Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $180.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $171.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.81. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.83 and a 12-month high of $182.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

