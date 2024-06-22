M. Kraus & Co Has $7.55 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

M. Kraus & Co grew its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises about 2.3% of M. Kraus & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $3,229,888,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $499,955,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in AbbVie by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 44,988,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,971,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542,463 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in AbbVie by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,422,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390,239 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,451,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,774,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $170.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $301.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.61, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $163.89 and a 200-day moving average of $166.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.96 and a 1-year high of $182.89.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 179.47% and a net margin of 11.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 183.98%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABBV. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on AbbVie from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim upped their target price on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.64.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

