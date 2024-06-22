Maiar DEX Hits 1-Day Volume of $238,918.37 (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 22nd. During the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar. Maiar DEX has a total market cap of $15.92 million and $238,918.37 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maiar DEX token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Maiar DEX is a token. It launched on November 20th, 2021. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp.

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the MultiversX platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000373 USD and is down -1.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $240,863.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

