Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Sold by Fragasso Group Inc.

Fragasso Group Inc. cut its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,670 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,097 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $26.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on Marathon Oil in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Oil

In related news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 36,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $997,999.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,829 shares in the company, valued at $3,893,921.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 36,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $997,999.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 140,829 shares in the company, valued at $3,893,921.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 51,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $1,417,822.51. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 114,828 shares in the company, valued at $3,168,104.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Oil Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of MRO stock opened at $27.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.62. The firm has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 2.17. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $21.81 and a 1-year high of $30.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 21.83%. Marathon Oil’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Stories

