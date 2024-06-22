Marcum Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 10,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total value of $1,844,008.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,580,061.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 10,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total value of $1,844,008.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,461 shares in the company, valued at $3,580,061.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total value of $18,582,720.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,160,096.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 328,969 shares of company stock valued at $58,427,984. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.43.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $195.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $187.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.91. The stock has a market cap of $178.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.00. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.48 and a one year high of $206.00.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 35.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.12%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

