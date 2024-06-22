Marcum Wealth LLC Reduces Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Marcum Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,936 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 825 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 38.2% during the first quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 955 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 878 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 19.9% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 24,833 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,285,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $597.00 target price for the company. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $618.00 to $584.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $566.00 to $571.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $534.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $579.74.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $483.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $497.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $504.26. The firm has a market cap of $444.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.58. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $436.38 and a 12-month high of $554.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $99.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.23 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 26.50%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.10 per share. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 51.34%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

