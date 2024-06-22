Marcum Wealth LLC Sells 2,867 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Marcum Wealth LLC decreased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 25.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,867 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 47,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,639,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 13,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC now owns 13,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 32,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $78.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.38. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $66.67 and a 12-month high of $80.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

