Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.32

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.32 and traded as low as $3.89. Marine Petroleum Trust shares last traded at $3.91, with a volume of 2,141 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marine Petroleum Trust in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Marine Petroleum Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $7.82 million, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.22 and its 200-day moving average is $4.32.

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a net margin of 70.95% and a return on equity of 83.39%. The firm had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter.

Marine Petroleum Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. Marine Petroleum Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.00%.

About Marine Petroleum Trust

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. It has overriding royalty interest in oil and natural gas leases in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. Marine Petroleum Trust was founded in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

