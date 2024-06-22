Martin Currie Global Portfolio (MNP) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 4th

Martin Currie Global Portfolio (LON:MNP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) per share by the investment trust on Friday, July 26th. This represents a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 4th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of MNP stock opened at GBX 380 ($4.83) on Friday. Martin Currie Global Portfolio has a 12-month low of GBX 294.64 ($3.74) and a 12-month high of GBX 399 ($5.07). The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 375.10 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 367.63. The stock has a market capitalization of £261.17 million, a P/E ratio of 1,085.71 and a beta of 0.69.

Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Martin Currie Investment Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of large cap companies having market capitalization greater than $1 billion.

