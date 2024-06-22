Martin Currie Global Portfolio (MNP) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 4th

Martin Currie Global Portfolio (LON:MNP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) per share by the investment trust on Friday, July 26th. This represents a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 4th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of MNP stock opened at GBX 380 ($4.83) on Friday. Martin Currie Global Portfolio has a 12-month low of GBX 294.64 ($3.74) and a 12-month high of GBX 399 ($5.07). The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 375.10 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 367.63. The stock has a market capitalization of £261.17 million, a P/E ratio of 1,085.71 and a beta of 0.69.
About Martin Currie Global Portfolio
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Martin Currie Global Portfolio
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/17 – 6/21
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Soars on FDA Approval
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- CarMax: A Market Melt-Up Waiting to Happen for this Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Martin Currie Global Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Currie Global Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.