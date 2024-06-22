Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $160,000 Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV cut its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in AON were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get AON alerts:

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the first quarter worth $37,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in AON by 10.1% during the first quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in AON by 3.0% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in AON by 11.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AON by 26.5% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $311.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AON from $325.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of AON from $326.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $309.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $321.86.

AON Stock Performance

NYSE AON opened at $297.54 on Friday. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $268.06 and a 52-week high of $347.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $290.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $303.84. The company has a market capitalization of $64.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.91.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.86 by ($0.20). AON had a negative return on equity of 1,083.00% and a net margin of 19.04%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 15.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.16%.

Insider Transactions at AON

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 10,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $276.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,766,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 139,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,448,790. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

AON Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.