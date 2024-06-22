Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Purchases 93 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 633 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blackstone Inc. lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 9,442,728 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $820,290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554,989 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 5.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,319,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $713,107,000 after purchasing an additional 401,144 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 200.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,577,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $478,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720,270 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 16.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,791,452 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $325,003,000 after purchasing an additional 524,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 3.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,431,326 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $208,413,000 after acquiring an additional 74,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Targa Resources news, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total value of $1,200,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 196,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,649,876.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,691 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $304,083.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,228 shares in the company, valued at $6,466,764. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total transaction of $1,200,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 196,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,649,876.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,691 shares of company stock valued at $4,894,563. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TRGP stock opened at $125.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.48 and its 200 day moving average is $102.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of $69.86 and a 52-week high of $129.68.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.13). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently 61.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TRGP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $116.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.58.

Targa Resources Profile



Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Featured Articles

