Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Acquired by Inscription Capital LLC

Inscription Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 43.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,641 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 1.0% of Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Madison Wealth Partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 1,417 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,379 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 8,549 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,151,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 4,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $545.00 price target (down previously from $600.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $610.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $555.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $530.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $600.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $510.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total transaction of $305,370.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,398 shares in the company, valued at $20,043,756. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.82, for a total value of $39,079,125.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total value of $305,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,398 shares in the company, valued at $20,043,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 313,169 shares of company stock worth $153,344,736. Corporate insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ META opened at $494.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.38 and a 52 week high of $531.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $478.95 and a 200-day moving average of $446.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.39. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 32.06%. The business had revenue of $36.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.28 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.16 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.49%.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.