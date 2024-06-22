Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Receives $141.97 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $141.97.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MAA shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $152.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th.

In other news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 2,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total transaction of $333,076.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,737 shares in the company, valued at $40,057,103.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders have sold a total of 2,807 shares of company stock valued at $353,955 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 525.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 21,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 18,029 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 33.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 51,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,766,000 after acquiring an additional 12,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.2% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 23,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MAA opened at $140.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.84. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12 month low of $115.56 and a 12 month high of $158.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.65.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($1.01). The business had revenue of $543.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.44 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 25.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.27%.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

